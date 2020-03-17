BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to take part in a survey to measure the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Executive Director of the chamber Brenda Rhodes said that the survey for Bracebridge businesses will be a weekly census that will allow companies to voice what they are experiencing.

The survey asks questions about how your business is doing versus last year, have you had any importing or exporting issues, have you temporarily closed, and are there concerns about sustainability?

Rhodes said that when businesses fill in this survey, it will allow the chamber to try to find ways to assist that company. “We are working with the Economic Development Department in the Town of Bracebridge and we have had other government agencies asking us to be feeding them information on what the businesses are facing. It’s number one to understand and it’s number two to try to find ways that we can support businesses.”

When asked about specific ways the chamber will be able to help out businesses, Rhodes said they do not know what the situation looks like yet but once they have collected the information and shared it with the government, the right decisions and supports will be made.

If you are interested in taking the survey, you can go to the chamber’s site here.