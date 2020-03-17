MUSKOKA, ON-The Casino Rama Resort in Orillia has closed for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

The resort said in a Facebook post that they are following the recommendations by the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and as of March 16th, they have closed both the casino and hotel.

OLG said that the safety of the casino customers and employees is a priority and is immediately cancelling and/or postponing all Gateway offers, contests, giveaways, promotions, and events.

As of now, there is no word on when the resort will re-open.