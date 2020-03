HUNTSVILLE, ON-Deerhurst Resort has temporarily closed for COVID-19 to help slow down the spread of the virus.

The resort is set to re-open on April 10th and General Manager of the resort Jesse Hamilton confirmed that anyone who placed a reservation during this time will be receiving refunds or credits.

Hamilton said they are trying to follow the government’s recommendations by practising social distancing and simple hygiene, ‘This can be a short-term situation if we all play our part.”