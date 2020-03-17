MUSKOKA, ON-Grocery stores in Muskoka are setting a designated hour for senior shoppers during COVID-19.

Independent grocer’s in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Gravenhurst are setting an hour between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. for people over the age of 65 and those with weakened immune systems to do their shopping.

The grocer’s manager in Bracebridge said that this was to help the seniors population as they are getting hit the hardest by the virus.

While other shoppers will not be denied entry, the hour has been dedicated to resident seniors.