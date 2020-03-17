The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville is closing its Town Hall to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The closure is set to happen today at noon and is anticipated to open back up on April 6th.

During the closure, the town’s services will still be offered online through the municipal email addresses or at the town’s site here.

Huntsville Mayor Karen Terziano said that staff will be available for building inspections and permits, processing applications, emergency marriage licences, death certificates, and taxes can be filed at a drop box at the Town Hall.

If you need to visit in-person, reach out to the department you need to see beforehand and for the full list of departments and staff contacts, visit the town’s page here.