MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is encouraging restaurants and bars to close during COVID-19.

To help business, Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner is strongly recommending establishments to switch to take out or delivery service to avoid possibly spreading the virus.

Gardner said that he realizes that these are difficult times for businesses, but avoiding close interactions with others will help reduce the spread. “We are asking people to practise social distancing, which means staying at least two metres away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing – that’s difficult to do in restaurants and bars, social places where people are physically in close proximity.”

It is also recommended that all private schools and daycares should also close as well as churches, other places of worship, theatres, concert venues, and nightclubs.

For more information call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or visit the health unit site here.