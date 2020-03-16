MUSKOKA, ON-For those who may have contracted COVID-19, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering advice on how to self-isolate.

When someone comes down with COVID-19, has travelled to an infected country or may have come in contact with anyone with the virus, medical professionals advise them to self-isolate. Kathy Dermott from the SMDHU said that people should be isolated for a total of 14 days even if symptoms resolve.

When you self-isolate, make sure to stay at home. Do not use public transportation, taxis or rideshares. Don’t go to work, school or other public places and ask your health provider or public health unit when it is safe to leave.

If you feel like you have come down with the virus, limit the number of visitors to your home. If you must have people over, keep the visits short and stay away from seniors as well as those with chronic medical conditions.

You should avoid contact with others and if possible try to stay in a separate room away from others in your home as much as possible. Try to use a different washroom if you have one and ensure that shared rooms have good airflow.

If you must go into a room with other people, keep a distance of at least two metres and wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. If you cannot wear a mask, however, people around you are encouraged to.

Practising good hygiene is also important when self-isolating like covering up when you cough or sneeze and washing your hands. When your throw tissues out, line the wastebasket with a plastic bag.

When washing your hands, do so often with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitizer and when you dry, either use a paper towel or cloth that no one else uses.

For more information, visit the Ontario Government website here.