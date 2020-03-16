HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville has closed all of its facilities for the rest of the month as the COVID-19 situation continues.

Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano said during a press conference that while the town has already closed all community halls, the Canada Summit Centre, Active Living Centre, Algonquin Theatre, Huntsville Public Library, Club 55, and Muskoka Heritage Place, there are talks of maybe closing town hall.

Terziano was able to confirm that there could be some assessment centres coming to both Bracebridge and Huntsville that will be able to help people who believe they have contracted COVID-19. While the mayor was not able to confirm when and where the centres may possibly open, she said that the hospitals in Muskoka are ready. “They just do not have permission from the Ministry of health to open yet, but are anticipated to open this week.”

As COVID-19 moves closer to Huntsville, she recommends the public not to panic about the virus and urges people to be responsible, look after themselves and practise social isolation. “We are encouraging people to be really sensible and smart about what they are doing, not do things they don’t have to do and to stay at home as much as they can.”

Terziano said that the primary concern is making sure everyone is safe and not spread COVID-19 in Huntsville which is why they shut down all of their facilities and is encouraging people against coming together in large groups.