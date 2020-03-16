MUSKOKA, ON-A new centre to address COVID-19 concerns opens in Barrie.

The centre located at 490 Huronia Rd. lets people talk to a healthcare professional who will provide you with the necessary care and instructions for follow up if they are required.

A swab test will not be administered at the assessment centre but if the healthcare team determines that you will require it, they will give you further information.

President and CEO of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Janice Skot said that the screening will include questions about your symptoms and travel history and if you are not experiencing the effects of COVID-19, then you do not need to visit the centre. “There will be a long wait time at the centre so we are reminding people to keep their distance from one another and wash their hands,” said Skot.

The assessment center is available between March 16th to the 22nd and is open between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on the 16th as well as 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.between the 17th and the 22nd.

The centre is a partnership between the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the RVH and other health care providers.