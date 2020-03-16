MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is going to set up new visitor restrictions for non-essential patients.

Starting on March 17th, as the COVID-19 virus is prompting more secure hospitalization, Acting MAHC CEO Terry Shields said that they are limiting visitors to ensure the protection of patients, staff, physicians and volunteers. “The COVID-19 situation changes every day and limiting visitors reduces risk to the most vulnerable entrusted to our care,” said Shields.

Visitor exceptions include special situations like checking in on obstetrical, palliative or critical patients. Depending on the community spread of the virus, MAHC may decide to restrict visitors further.

MAHC said that over the past few weeks, they have implemented enhanced screening protocols and infection prevention practices.

Shields said that while there may be line-ups, visitors are asked to be patient with the screening questions as they take measures to make sure everyone cleans their hands and wear masks. “If someone exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 and a travel history to an impacted area, the person would be further assessed in the Emergency Department to see if they meet the criteria for testing.”

For more information, visit the MAHC site here.