MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is cancelling all of its regular Council and Committee meetings due to COVID-19 but remains open for regular business.

The meetings scheduled for March are set to be moved to April and the District’s Chair John Klinck said that this decision was made in order to reduce the chance of spreading the virus. “District Council recognizes the important role that everyone has to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy,” said Klinck.

Klinck said that he himself is also entering isolation after returning from a recent international trip despite not experiencing any symptoms at this time. “It is essential that all Canadians follow the advice of our health officials during this outbreak and do all we can to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Klinck.

While the District remains open for normal and routine business, if you are feeling unwell, try to refrain from entering municipal facilities or participate in programs.

For more information, call the District of Muskoka at 705-645-2100.