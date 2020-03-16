MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the region bringing the total to three.

The two cases include a woman that approached Southlake Regional Health Centre on March 13th who is now recovering at home after travelling and a man who went to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) on March 11th and is now being treated at the facility.

The SMDHU is investigating the patients’ friends and family in the community to see if they may have contracted the virus and if they could have passed it to anyone else.

Medical officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner said that their infectious and communicable diseases team is working diligently to identify and follow up with known contacts of these new cases who may have potentially been exposed to the virus. “The focus of the team is to ensure that we reach out and determine who should be directed to self-isolate,” said Gardner.

The SMDHU is advising that if anyone has stayed at the Hampton Inn in Barrie between March 5th and the 11th, self-monitor their health for 14 days from March 11th. If symptoms develop, you are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact the health unit, Telehealth at (866-797-0000) or your local health care provider.

If you must visit the emergency room, call ahead prior to visiting so that staff can make any special arrangements to see you quickly, provide testing and ensure that they use proper infection control measures.

The health unit is reminding people that they can protect themselves by staying at least two metres away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, stay at home if you are sick, avoid anyone who is obviously ill, and continue to practise diligent hand washing.

For more information, call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or visit the Ontario Government website here.