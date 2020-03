March 16th – Movie Night in Rosseau-Dora and the Lost City of Gold-CANCELLED

March 18th – Movie Night in Rosseau-Playmobil: The Movie-CANCELLED

March 20th – Movie Night in Rosseau-Playing with Fire-CANCELLED

March 16th-20th – March Break at Aspen Calley Wildlife Sanctuary-CANCELLED

May 17th-22nd – Trillium Lakelands Arts Camp-CANCELLED

List to continually be updated.