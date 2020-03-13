MUSKOKA, ON-Hospitals in Muskoka are prepared to respond to anyone who may have COVID-19.

Acting CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Terry Shields told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they are monitoring COVID-19 very closely and the safety of their patients and staff is their number one priority. “The situation is very fluid and our planning continues to evolve like participating in daily calls with the Ministry of Health and other health providers throughout the region.”

Shields said that the hospitals in Muskoka are now screening everyone who enters. He described the process as very short and that people will be asked if they have a cough, have trouble breathing and if they have travelled in the last 14 days. If anyone says yes, then they are escorted to an isolated area in the hospital where medical staff wearing protective gear cares for the patient.

Shields said that supportive care includes anything the patient needs. This could mean administering pain medication, helping fluid management and for those who are severely sick, provide ventilation, “The hospital is making those plans to make sure we are adequately prepared in case we see these volumes and these patients.”

It is recommended that if you think you have COVID-19, call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 and they will help direct you from there.

Common symptoms of the virus include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing and the best way to protect yourself against contracting COVID-19 is by washing your hands with soap or an alcohol-based sanitizer, not touching your face, covering up when you cough or sneeze, and staying at home when you are sick.

For more information, visit the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare website here.