MUSKOKA, ON-Hospice Muskoka is preparing to take measures against CODIV-19 before Andy’s House opens.

Executive Director of Hospice Muskoka Sandra Winspear told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that as they have been watching the virus, she thinks the organization may have to pause opening the doors to Andy’s House. “We were hopefully accepting residents in bed by May 4th but that may be waylaid until we know the direction of the local health integration network for referrals and placement.”

Winspear said that even though they have not started the hiring process yet, they plan on training staff on how to handle someone who is sick and install a full pandemic plan.

She said that they will consider adopting what other hospices across the province are doing to protect themselves against COVID-19, “Some hospices are asking screening questions like do you have a fever, do you have a cough, do you have respiratory issues, and have you travelled out of the country in the last 14 days? If there is a yes to any of those, they are directed to go get tested.”

Winspear said that at the moment, they are reviewing their options before they put any plans to action.