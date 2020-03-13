HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP has charged two people after a total of $4,100 in stolen property was recovered.

On March 12th at around 1:00 p.m., the OPP watched two people carry a heavy black bag as they were walking away from a store on King William St. in Huntsville.

The two people got into a vehicle and were eventually stopped by officers on Capstone Lane.

The OPP said that after investigating, it was found that the accused had taken items from various businesses in town and both the 24-year-old from Brampton and the 28-year-old from Poland were charged with five counts of possessing stolen property, owning break-in tools and theft.

The two are set to appear for their bail hearing today and the police ask that if anyone has any information, call the OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.