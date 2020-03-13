MUSKOKA, ON-A series of power outages are impacting residents in Muskoka.

315 Lakeland Power customers in the Golden Beach area are experiencing an outage as a tree has landed on hydro wires and no restoration time has been listed.

Hydro One has confirmed that there is an outage in the Matthiasville area that is affecting fewer than 20 customers but is expected to be restored by 1:00 p.m. today.

An outage on Browning Island is impacting 97 customers and their power is expected to return by 12:30 p.m.

33 Hydro One customers in the Brandy Lake area are also in an outage but their power is expected to return by 10:00 a.m.

Lakeland Power has also confirmed 55 customers in Bracebridge who are in the middle of an outage but can expect to have it restored by 1:00 p.m.