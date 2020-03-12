MUSKOKA, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is offering advice to people who plan on leaving for March break.

Samantha Bigley from the Bracebridge OPP told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that if you plan on taking a vacation, you should make sure your house is secure.

Bigley said that it is always a good idea to let your neighbours know when you are going to be away.

For the people with security systems, you should let the company know that you will be travelling and that you should assign someone to be a temporary key holder to turn off the alarm in case anything happens.

It is recommended that you don’t leave ladders or tools around that could be used to burglarize your home.

When you leave your house, make sure that your doors are locked and that all appliances are turned off.

It is also recommended that you do not post your vacation plans on social media and to not do so until you return.

You should also ask a friend to collect the papers that may accumulate at the end of your road, shovel snow or even park in your driveway to make sure your house looks lived in.