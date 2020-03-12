MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has been notified of the first Coronavirus case in the region.

The infected man who had recently returned from Germany and Spain is currently recovering at home after having gone through tests at the Royal Victoria Regional Health (RVH) Centre in Barrie on March 9th.

The SMDHU said that the hospital took all necessary infection and control measures for the Coronavirus case.

Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner said that the role of public health is to manage the spread of infectious diseases like this one and keep our residents safe and well. “These are early hours in our investigation, and we are working closely with the individual to follow up on known contacts who may have potentially been exposed to the virus and possible exposure sites.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ministry of Health is advising all travellers to monitor their health for fever, cough and difficulty breathing during the 14 days after returning to Canada from affected countries. If you display symptoms in that period, you are asked to self-isolate yourself as quickly as possible and immediately call health care professionals to make arrangements for possible testing.

If you need to visit the emergency room call either the Bracebridge hospital at 705-645-4404 or the Huntsville hospital 705-780-2311 so they can prepare for your arrival.

People can protect themselves by staying at least two metres away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, washing your hands with soap or an alcohol-based sanitizer, not touching your face, covering up when you cough or sneeze, and stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or visit the Government of Ontario’s site here.