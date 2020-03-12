MUSKOKA, ON-The Trillium Lakelands District School (TLDSB) is employing measures to protect students against the Coronavirus.

The board said they are monitoring the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Ontario and around the world.

Catherine Shedden from the TLDSB said that they have been in communication with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and are being advised on the best way they can protect their students.

As precautionary measures, the board has increased surface cleaning in their schools, all international, out-of-province, and out-of-district school trips have been cancelled for the rest of the school year, the Trillium Lakelands District Arts Camp (TLAC) has been cancelled, schools have temporarily stopped the shared use of musical instruments, and disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers have been made readily available at schools.

The TLDSB said that if families plan on travelling for March break, they are strongly encouraged to check the Government of Canada website for advice and advisories related to the Coronavirus here.

When families return from their trips, they are asked to monitor their health and the health of their family for symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing for the following 14 days.

The full TLDSB update can be seen here.