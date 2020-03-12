District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is offering to help people file their taxes.

The District has put together a community volunteer income tax program to help people complete their 2019 tax forms before the April 30th deadline.

This free program is available to individuals, families, seniors, and persons with disabilities across Muskoka that have moderate incomes.

The volunteers who work with this program will not be able to help with the tax returns of someone who has died, bankrupted individuals, capital gains or losses, employment expenses, and business or rental income and expenses.

If you visit the clinic, bring a piece of photo ID, your social insurance number, all T-slips, and tuition receipts for students.

A full list of tax clinic locations can be found on the District site here.