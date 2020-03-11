HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville Public Library is closed for immediate repairs to the facility.

Starting today, anyone with books, movies and other borrowed library materials are asked to hold onto them and any overdue fines during this time will be waived.

Most of the library’s programs including those planned for March Break have been re-located to other nearby locations like the library’s Annex at 1 Minerva St. and the Summit Centre. The programs that have been cancelled will reach out to the people who have already registered.

Youth Services Librarian Amber McNair said that “March break is an exciting time for us, and we are happy that we have been able to continue with many of our programs, just in different places. We have a lot of exciting events happening.”

Library Interim CEO Maureen Cubberley said that they are looking forward to re-opening once the repairs are completed. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we are also very grateful to our library users, who have cheerfully accommodated the repair work that has been going on intermittently. This will be a big improvement, and we are happy that this temporary closure will enable the completion of much of that work.”

No re-open date has been announced but the library will provide regular updates on their website here as well as their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.