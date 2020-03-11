MUSKOKA, ON-The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has cancelled all out of district school trips for concern of the Coronavirus.

Catherine Shedden from the TLDSB said that the board has been continuously following the situation of the Coronavirus and any field trips that are not in the immediate area have been cancelled for the rest of the school year. “We have been watching the virus over the past few weeks and have already cancelled our overseas trips to Paris and India. Trips out of the district, out of the province and out of the country will be cancelled,” said Shedden.

It was confirmed that the board is attempting to reimburse parents who have already paid for field trips.

Shedden said the board is keeping up to date with the situation of the virus and is communicating with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.