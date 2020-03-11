MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has identified a case of Hepatitis A.

It was reported that a case of the disease was found inside a food handler who worked at Family Place Restaurant and Pizza at 1 King William St. in Huntsville at certain dates and times between February 19th and March 7th.

Associate Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Colin Lee said that the risk of transmitting the disease is low but as a precaution people should be on the lookout for signs and symptoms for the next 50 days. “The disease can result in a liver infection and can be a greater health risk for older adults and those with liver disease. The Hepatitis A vaccine is an effective protection against the disease,” said Lee.

The health unit said that if a person is given the vaccine within 14 days of exposure, it may prevent the disease. Those who have received two doses of the vaccine or have had a Hepatitis A infection will be immune and will not require any vaccines.

The SMDHU recommends that anyone who worked at, dined or had take out from the restaurant anytime between February 26th from 5:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., February 27th, 28th, 29th, and March 1st between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., March 4th from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and March 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. get a Hepatitis A vaccine.

Free immunization clinics are being held at the Canada Summit Centre on March 11th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., March 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and March 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

As the vaccine is no longer effective more than 14 days after exposure, customers who had eaten food from the restaurant on February 19th between 5:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., February 21st from 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and February 22nd and 23rd from 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A.

The restaurant is working closely with the health unit as the disease can spread person-to-person by consuming something that was contaminated with Hepatitis A. The virus can attach itself to food, drinks, surfaces, and everyday objects.

Symptoms of the virus can take up to four weeks to develop although this period can increase to 15 to 50 days. Common showings of the disease include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and a general feeling of being unwell.

For more information, call Health Connection at 1-877-721-7520 or visit the health unit site here.