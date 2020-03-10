HUNTSVILLE, ON-A Huntsville resident has won a $500,000 Maximilian prize.

Duncan Brown won his money during the February 21st Lotto Max draw and said he was in disbelief by his win.

Brown is a father of two and grandfather of three and discovered his win when he checked his ticket at a retailer. “The clerk scanned my ticket and then the screen froze but the cashier didn’t tell me why – I thought I had broken the machine,” said Brown.

Brown plans to buy a cottage that his whole family can enjoy, “I’m not one to get too excited but I’ll make sure this money is put to good use.”