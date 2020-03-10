GRAVENHURST, ON-The Lockdown at Beaver Creek Institution has ended after staff finished conducting their search.

Michelle Lucas from the institution told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the lockdown in the medium-security unit on March 4th started when an inmate was assaulted and prompted staff to search for contraband.

During the search, a number of prohibited items were found.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said that it is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

Normal operations have resumed and visits are allowed.