HUNTSVILLE, ON-A six-year-old child has been hurt after his mother got into a car crash.

On March 10th, the Huntsville OPP and Muskoka EMS were called out to the collision on Muskoka Rd. 10.

The 28-year-old mother and her six-year-old son were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police then charged the mother with being impaired by a drug.

She is set to appear in court on April 8th.