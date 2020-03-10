Special weather statement continues
HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville and Parry Sound are under a special weather statement for significant rainfall and possible snow.
Environment Canada said that the rain will continue for a few more hours early on today before transitioning into brief periods of snow late this morning or early afternoon as a cold front passes through the area.
During this transition, there is a possibility of a brief period of freezing rain to the north and east of Georgian Bay.