HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP has seized fentanyl and cocaine from a man with outstanding warrants.

Jeff Handsor from the Huntsville OPP told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that police arrested the 36-year-old on March 7th after he was seen near Highway 60.

After police searched the man, he was brought to the detachment at around 1:15 p.m. and was charged with breaching probation and possessing controlled substances.

The man appeared at his bail hearing Monday.