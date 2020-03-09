GRAVENHURST, ON-A new program will help businesses in Gravenhurst improve customer experiences.

The “Gravenhurst Customer Experience Program” will provide tools and resources to businesses to help them make small or big changes that will increase satisfaction and traffic.

The pilot will assess key experience elements of businesses including visual appearance, customer service as well as quality and value of products and services. Those will then be compiled into a report and provided to businesses.

Manager of Economic Development for the Town of Gravenhurst Jeff Loney told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they are looking for two retail businesses and two restaurants to sign up for the April pilot and have mystery shoppers evaluate them on how they do business, “This is just to help businesses in town and kind of take that outside looking in perspective.”

If you are interested in learning more and taking part in the program, you can do so here.