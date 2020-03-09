MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka and the Muskoka Emergency Response Committee (MERC) are reminding people to be prepared for the upcoming spring season.

The spring thaw or freshet could bring a variety of conditions including heavy rain, severe weather and rapid snowmelt that could cause water overflow in flood-prone areas.

In February the District was provided with a flood map by the Muskoka River Watershed (MRW) committee that shows the areas that could be impacted by overflowing water. The areas include Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, Huntsville Narrows, and the Muskoka River in Bracebridge.

A full list of potential flood areas can be seen here.

If you are interested in learning more, the Town of Huntsville and Township of Lake of Bays will be holding a spring information session on March 18th at the Active Living Centre in Huntsville starting at 6:00 p.m.