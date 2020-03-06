MUSKOKA, ON-Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller has congratulated youth athletes in cottage country for their accomplishments.

Miller addressed the Ontario Legislature by talking about the youth in Parry Sound and Muskoka.

These athletes included Gravenhurst native Liam Brearley who in February took home the bronze in the Snowboard World Cup while in Calgary. Miller also noted Brearley’s “impressive performance” at the Youth Olympics in January where he won two bronze medals and one silver.

Megan Oldham from Parry Sound was also recognized for winning bronze in the women’s slopestyle at the World Cup Freestyle Skiing event in February.

After being sidelined for a year by an injury, Miller talked about Huntsville’s Dara Howell who is back on the freestyle skiing circuit and is currently ranking sixth in the world for big air.

The last athlete Miller mentioned was Aidan Dudas from Parry Sound. This young athlete along with his team won gold for Canada at the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

“These athletes exemplify the world-class talent that Parry Sound-Muskoka and Ontario bring to the world of Sport. I hope that their success will inspire other young men and women to take on snowboarding, freestyle skiing, hockey and any other sports that they may be interested in,” said Miller.