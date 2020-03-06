BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Lions Club has donated about $10,000.00 to various community organizations over the past month.

Mike Guiry from the Lions Club told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the money was raised by hosting community BBQs, fundraising at events and by people dropping by the club to donate.

The money has been spread out among Manna Food Bank, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, Muskoka Mental Health Association, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Pines Community Support Committee.

Guiry said that he was happy that the Lions were able to contribute to these organizations.