MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) has set dates for people to remove their ice fishing huts as the season comes to an end.

OCOA President Sean Cronsberry said that all fishing huts must be removed from the ice by their prescribed deadline with the exception of portable huts that are made of cloth or synthetic fabric and are seven square meters in size or less. “Ice huts that are left or abandoned on the ice can eventually fall through the ice and pollute our lakes, causing hazards to boaters during the open water season,” said Cronsberry.

Ice fishing huts in the Georgian Bay area must be removed by March 15th and those in Muskoka must remove them by March 31st.

Consberry said that anglers should remove their huts while the ice conditions are safe to do so and not risk going out when it’s too late.