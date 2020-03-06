MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is preparing for the Coronavirus and is encouraging people to do the same.

The SMDHU said that while the risk is currently low for the Muskoka region and there are no confirmed cases, the health unit is planning for the potential arrival of the virus.

Associate Medical Officer for the SMDHU Dr. Colin Lee said while they can’t predict what will happen locally, the health unit still has time to plan, prepare and be ready for potential disruptions caused by people who become ill very quickly over a number of weeks.

“Businesses need to plan for a significant number of their employees being ill or asked by public health to stay at home for a prolonged period of time, and households need to gradually ensure a two week supply of essential items. People should also connect and plan with friends, family and neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable, on how to help each other,” said Lee.

If you should contract the Coronavirus, the SMDHU recommends that you make plans for the care of your children or have other dependents, fill your prescriptions and have a supply of over the counter cough, cold and fever medications ready to help with symptoms, gradually build up a supply of frozen and non-perishable foods, stock an adequate supply of hygiene products, and make a contact list of people who you can call for help.

Businesses are advised to ensure the workspace is clean and hygienic, have a plan to carry on business when someone calls in sick, plan for your employees to possibly work from home, and try not to ask for medical/sick notes from employees who fall ill.

People are encouraged to protect themselves by using alcohol-based hand sanitizer or washing with soap and water and trying not to touch their face. It is also advised that you can help reduce the spread by covering your mouth and nose in your sleeve when you sneeze or cough.

For more information about the Coronavirus, call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or visit the SMDHU page here.