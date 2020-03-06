MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is going to pause its rotating one-day strikes for two weeks.

This move by the union starting on March 9th will leave all public high school students in class without the possibility of being impacted by another strike until March 27th.

President of OSSTF Harvey Bischof said that the union’s intent when they were bargaining has always been to minimize the impact on the students, “With so many student events planned around and during March Break, we feel that a pause in our strike actions is appropriate at this time.” said Bischof.

Bischof is urging Education Minister Stephen Lecce to abandon his “habitual tactic” of bargaining via press conference and direct his negotiating team to return to the table. “Parents, students and educators want to Minister to engage in real, good-faith negotiations.”