GRAVENHURST, ON-The Ontario Government is investing $2.27 million in three Gravenhurst-based organizations to support connectivity, business growth, tourism, and youth employment projects.

The funds are being spread out among the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network (PMCN), the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre and the Town of Gravenhurst.

The announcement made by the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor) Parliamentary Secretary and MP for Sault Ste. Marie Terry Sheehan said that the PMCN will be receiving $1,975,000.00, the Discovery Centre will be given $272,410.00 and the Town of Gravenhurst will get $31,500.00.

The PMCN has been promoting the adoption of digital and online business applications throughout the region for nearly 20 years and plans to use the funds to allow the opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses to attain high-growth potential.

The Discovery Centre has become a tourist attraction and plans to increase economic development opportunities across the Muskoka region by allowing passengers to take a yacht expedition around the area.

The Town of Gravenhurst is planning on using the money to promote tourism in the region as well as create youth employment opportunities. Gravenhurst Deputy Mayor Steven Klinck said that the funds will allow the town to hire a Youth Coordinator and support youth programs.

Sheehan said that today’s announcement will help create new opportunities for people, businesses, and communities across Muskoka and Northern Ontario, “Technology and connectivity are essential to the development and growth of our rural communities and businesses in all sectors of the economy, including the tourism industry.”