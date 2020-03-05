MUSKOKA, ON-MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller is welcoming the education stance change by the government.

During a press conference on March 3rd, Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the new proposals by the government.

According to Lecce, the government has proposed target class sizes of 23 students, replacing the previous Local Priorities Fund with a new ‘student-centric” fund that allows boards more flexibility to address learning needs like special education, mental health, and STEM education. Other changes include committing to maintaining full-day kindergarten, “reasonable increases” in wages and compensation and giving parents the choice to opt their children out of e-learning courses.

Miller said that he believes this is a reasonable proposal and hopes students will remain in class. “It is time for teachers unions to work with all parties in good faith to reach a deal and put an end to continued strike action that disproportionately affects our children,” said Miller.

The changes to education are set to take effect for the upcoming fall.