GRAVENHURST, ON-The medium-security unit at Beaver Creek Institution has gone into lockdown.

The lockdown started on March 4th at around 1:00 p.m. to enable staff to conduct a search.

The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) said that their primary concern is the safety and security of their institutions and normal operations will resume when the situation is considered safe.

Visits have been suspended until the search is complete.