MUSKOKA, ON-More cases of Hepatitis A have been identified in the Muskoka region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) said that they have received reports of more cases of Hepatitis A in Gravenhurst and Huntsville and is currently investigating to identify any common exposures or risk factors.

Associate Medical Officer of Health for the SMDHU Dr. Colin Lee said there are currently 12 cases of Hepatitis A that have been reported since October 2019. “Typically in Simcoe Muskoka, we have between zero and six cases of Hepatitis A virus reported each year. Therefore it is important that the public is aware of this increase and monitoring for symptoms,” said Lee.

The SMDHU said that the best way to prevent contracting the disease is by getting the Hepatitis A vaccine. The shot is free for people who are at higher risk of getting the virus, like those who inject drugs, men who have sex with men and persons with chronic liver disease. It is recommended that anyone over the age of six months should consider getting the vaccine from their health care provider or pharmacy.

Those who have Hepatitis A can spread it by not washing their hands well enough after using the washroom and then touch food, drinks, surfaces and objects others may come in contact with. The SMDHU recommends that you wash raw fruits and vegetables before consuming as your hands may have come in contact with the virus.

The symptoms may include fever, nausea, loss of appetite, and stomach discomfort. While there is no specific treatment for the disease, the SMDHU said that people generally recover at home. Those with weak immune systems or liver disease can be at greater risk and could require a hospital.

For more information about the disease, call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or visit the SMDHU page here.