MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is experiencing an increase in drug overdoses.

Associate Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Lisa Simon told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that between a period of January 26th and February 29th, there has been a total of 54 suspected unintentional overdoses in Barrie and Orillia. ‘What I mean by unintentional, is people who take drugs with no the goal of committing suicide. We are interested in keeping track of those who may have consumed too many drugs that could have been mixed with something else,” said Simon.

When asked if this trend of overdoses could make its way into central Muskoka, Simon said that there is a possibility. “Whenever a new drug is introduced, there is a chance it could spread to other communities.”

Simon said they are not sure if fentanyl is playing a part in the overdoses but they are currently investigating the unknown substance people have been ingesting.

Simon said that the health unit with working with the OPP and other EMS members to try and understand the drug and how people are getting it.

The health unit said that if people are using drugs that are not prescribed, they should be sure to have someone with them, use small quantities to start with and make a plan on how to respond when someone overdoses.

If you see someone who appears to be in an overdose, call 911 immediately.

For more information, call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or visit the SMDHU’s page here.