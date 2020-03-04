MUSKOKA, ON-Catholic students and public high school students in Muskoka are getting hit with another rotating one-day strike on March 5th.

All schools in the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) and public high schools in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will be affected by the strikes coming from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).

The strike affecting Catholic students will impact both elementary and secondary schools.

TLDSB confirmed that daycares, before and after school programs and community use of school after-hours programs will not be affected by the strike and will run as usual.