HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville held a public information session about the upcoming road revitalization project.

During the meeting today at the Algonquin Theatre, representatives from the town and the people from the company who are putting together the road design, EXP, talked about the future of the project and asked for the people’s thoughts so they would be able to adjust their plans.

Steve Hernen from the Town of Huntsville said the design is only at 30 percent completion right now and before they go any further, they wanted to ask the public what they want to see. “It’s important to see what people want in the new design before we get too far in the concept to change anything.”

The presentation talked about the improvements that could be made to Kent Park, town sidewalks and roads and parking.

If you are interested in voicing your thoughts on the project, you can go to Engage Muskoka here.

Hernan said they hope to return to the Huntsville Council later this month to show the results of the public consultations and again in late April to try to finalize the plans. He said that if everything goes according to plan, they will beige construction in the fall of 2021 and finish in 2022.