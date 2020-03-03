MUSKOKA, ON-The province is planning to invest $70,000.00 in various community buildings that support people and children with disabilities.

MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller said in his announcement on February 28th that local agencies and staff work hard every day to help Ontario’s vulnerable communities and that this “Investment will help agencies maintain their buildings and improve working conditions for frontline staff so they can focus on providing support to those they serve.”

The money will be spread out among various agencies in Muskoka including Community Living Huntsville, which will get $41,800.00 to repair their roof, electrical upgrades and improve fire protection.

Community Living South Muskoka will receive $7,300.00 for roof repairs, Christian Horizons will be given $15,200.00 to repair their roof and the Children’s Aid Society of the District of Nippissing and Parry Sound will get $5,700.00 for mechanical and HVAC upgrades.

Miller said that these donations came from the annual Partner Facility Renewal program in which the government invests $11 million in more than 350 projects across Ontario to help upgrade and repair community agencies.