MUSKOKA, ON-The Huntsville and Bracebridge OPP have charged an Emsdale woman with fraud.

On February 20th, the OPP and Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit conducted an investigation after receiving a report of a woman who had been acquiring drugs with fraudulently obtained prescriptions.

As a result, a quantity of hydromorphone was seized and the 52-year-old was charged with nine counts of possessing drugs three counts of fraud.

She is set to appear in court on April 1st.

Detective Constable Mark Rickaby was unable to comment as the investigation is ongoing.