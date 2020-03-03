BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Bracebridge Council is going to devote $4,000.00 to help start up a new electronic patient waiting list.

Dr. Adam MacLennan proposed the idea and the money was approved at Tuesday’s council meeting. For the funds to be set aside for this project, CAO John Sisson said that MacLennan must have a working website up before he is given the money.

The waiting list will prioritize patients by how long they have been waiting for care and will pair them up with a suitable medical professional that will be able to address their needs.

According to Sisson, the Town of Gravenhurst has already decided to commit to the initiative and the Township Muskoka Lakes is considering investing.

There is currently no deadline for when the doctor must have a working website to receive the funding but Sisson said that he anticipates it will be up in the near future.