PARRY SOUND, ON-The West Parry Sound OPP has charged a Bracebridge man with driving a snowmobile while impaired.

On March 1st around 10:45 p.m., police received a complaint about a possible impaired driver near Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Seguin Township.

According to the OPP, after speaking to the driver, police found that the man had consumed alcohol and was brought to the West Parry Sound detachment for further testing.

After finishing the investigation, police charged the 51-year-old with driving impaired and failure to stop for the police.

He is set to appear in court on March 26th.