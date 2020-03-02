SUNDRIDGE, ON-A Sundridge resident has won $100,000.00 by playing ENCORE.

Janet Bailey who purchased her ticket at Capstone Market in Burk’s Falls matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order for the February 22nd Ontario 49 draw.

The 56-year-old mother of four daughters said she was shocked and plans to share her winnings with her daughters, grandchildren and make charitable donations within her community.

“This feels great. It happens when you least expect it,” said Bailey.