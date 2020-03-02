GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has released its annual business review and visitor experience reports that highlight key tourism and business moments.

The reports show that over the past four years businesses in town have created 315 new jobs and in 2020, 108 businesses aim to fill 268 potential positions.

During 2019, the town saw 5,323 visitors come to Gravenhurst with 25 percent of those happening during the off-season between November 1st and April 30th and 41 percent return to the area annually.

Manager of Economic Development for the Town of Gravenhurst Jeff Loney said that he hopes both businesses and organizations in Gravenhurst use this information to help set goals for themselves. “Over the past several years these initiatives have provided the Town with the opportunity to strategically plan for changes and future growth in our community including Wharf Revitalization and Tourism Destination Plans which are currently in development,” said Loney.