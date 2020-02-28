MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is going to hold another rotating one-day strike on March 5th.

This strike will take all public high school students in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) out of school for the day.

The union maintains its stance that they will postpone pending job actions if the government agrees to return to, and maintains, the class size ratios and staffing levels that were present in Ontario during the 2018-2019 school year.